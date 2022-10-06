Two female corps members abducted in Plateau

Two female corps members serving in Zomo community in Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State have been abducted.

The incident happened on Wednesday October 5, after the corps members went to a nearby pharmarcy to buy drugs. The owner of the store reportedly fled during the abduction.

Daily Trust reported that family source disclosed that kidnappers have contacted families of their victims, demanding N25 million ransom.

The source added that the families are working with the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) management to secure the girls’ release.