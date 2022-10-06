



Uganda's President, Yoweri Museveni has asked Kenyans for "forgiveness" after his son – a senior military officer – spoke about invading Kenya in a series of tweets. His apology came a day after he sacked his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba as commander of the army's land forces, BBC reports. Kainerugaba was removed from the position after he repeatedly threatened to invade neighbouring Kenya, via tweets shared on Monday, October 3.He said he had spoken to Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and expressed regret that he had stepped down at the end of his two terms in August."My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn't stand for a third term. We would have won easily!" Gen Kainerugaba said.In a later tweet to his more than 600,000 followers, he said: "It wouldn't take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture [Kenya's capital] Nairobi.This led to an uproar on Twitter, with people accusing Gen Kainerugaba of being "reckless" and jeopardising relations between the two…







Source: Linda Ikeji