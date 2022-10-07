Glo joins the PSB fray as MoneyMaster PSG launches with G-Kala

Globacom’s National Sales Coordinator, David Maji; Chairman, Committee of E-Business Industry Heads ( CeBIH), Mrs Celestina Appeal; Vice-Chairman, Committee of E-Business Industry Heads ( CeBIH), Mrs Folasade Femi-Lawal; and Head, Enterprise Business Group, Globacom, Zakari Usman, at the “Pushing the Frontiers –An Evening with Glo” event held at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, on Thursday night.

Globacom’s MoneyMaster PSB launches with G-Kala

Globacom, the telecom industry transformational leader, has announced the commencement of its payment service bank business with the official launch of MoneyMaster PSB on October 6, 2022. The PSB commenced commercial operations on May 30, 2022.

A statement released by the company noted that “our over-arching business objective remains to empower Nigerians by providing them with unlimited opportunities. MoneyMaster extends that objective as it targets the unbanked and under-banked with G-Kala its flagship product in order to…