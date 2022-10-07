Kanye West claims fashion industry wants Kim Kardashian to ‘put her a** out’ and blasts her ‘overly sexualized’ SKIMS campaigns

Kanye West took a swipe at the fashion industry while commenting about the life of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Thursday October 6.

Speaking with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, the Billionaire rapper said that the fashion industry has sought to sexualize his ex-wife, 41, despite her achievement.

‘Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her a** out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children and this is how fashion … how they want to present her.’

West, who shares four children; daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three with the reality star was also critical of the marketing of his ex-wife’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

‘I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS,’ he said. ‘I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in…