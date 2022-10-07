Livingroom Furniture Designed To Make You Feel Like Royalty

It is often rumored that wealth and power have a scent, we also believe that it has a look and our extravagant hand crafted Royal Sofa sets are the statement piece of the rich and affluent.

When it comes to the art of crafting well detailed, stylish and high quality sofas that could make even the British Monarch blush, VAVA Furniture reigns supreme. Our diverse collection of intricately designed cotton fabric royal sofa sets are the perfect choice for those looking to design a more traditional themed interior.

Appearing draped in 24 Karat gold, the VAVA Furniture Royal sofa set is adorned by gold coated delicately carved wooden detailing that gives it an effortless natural effect. Add that needed touch of effortless luxury to your living space and leave your guests stunned.

In respect of the Eid -el -Maulud celebrations, we are delighted to announce that we would be having EXTRA DISCOUNTS from the xx to xx on select sofa sets to all our clients in Abuja and Kano…