Mother-of-three is killed by her husband one week after she posted video of him abusing her (watch)

A 30-year-old mother-of-three has been killed by her husband just one week after she posted a lengthy video of him abusing her in Buffalo, New York.

Keaira Hudson married Adam Bennefield, 45, in February this year and she took to Facebook to say it was the happiest day of her life. She also called Adam her “lifetime friend partner” and said he loves her “with every breath he has”.

Unfortunately, the union quickly became abusive and Keaira took to Facebook on September 29 to post a video showing him abusing her.

According to a friend, Adam had a bad temper long before they got married but he always apologized whenever he hit her and promised to change.

“Keaira’s family did not want her to marry him. They were so scared for her and tried to reach out to Keaira, but she felt like she was fine,” the friend wrote on Facebook.

On September 28, Adam threatened Keaira at their home with a knife, beat her brutally, took her phone and refused to let her leave the…