Sheikh Gumi’s aide, Mamu thwarted efforts to rescue train victims and encouraged bandits to demand for ransom





Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi’s aide, Tukur Mamu has been accused by Dr AbdulMalik Atta, a member of the Presidential Committee that facilitated the rescue of passengers abducted from a Kaduna-bound train in March, of thwarting early efforts to rescue Kaduna-Abuja train victims.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Atta, whose father was among the abducted passengers alleged that Mamu encouraged bandits to demand for huge ransom.

“Because of Mamu’s introduction of money into the rescue process, the victims’ families had parted with over $200,000 prior to the chief of defence staff’s intervention. “The Presidential Committee made life-threatening sacrifices, as we had to go into the forest to meet with the terrorists and even slept in the bush. “It has been six months and one week, but we thank God everything has come to an end now, thanks to the support from the federal government through the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). We…





