Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Costa Rica in November friendly

Nigeria will face the 2022 World Cup-bound Costa Rica in an international friendly billed for November 9 in San Jose.

Costa Rica is participating in the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar and will take on the three-time African champions as part of plan to prepare for the tournament.

The match will help strengthen Jose Peseiro’s men ahead of next year’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers since the Super eagles are not playing in this world cup.

In a statement on Thursday, October 6, the NFF wrote: “The Super Eagles will confront the senior national team of Costa Rica in a prestigious international friendly in the country’s capital, San Jose on 9th November. The three-time African champions have been invited to the Central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.”

Making their sixth appearance at the finals, Luis Fernando Suarez’s men have been zoned in Group E alongside Spain, Japan, and…