The Next Titan Nigeria Season 9 Premieres Saturday and Sunday on AIT Network and Africa Magic

The Search for the Game Changers has begun as Nigeria’s foremost Business Reality TV Show, THE NEXT TITAN premieres Season 9 on this Saturday October 8th by 9pm, and on Sunday October 9th by 4pm on AIT Network and Africa Magic DSTV Ch154 respectively.

The Season 9 will air weekly for 10 weeks on AIT Network every Saturday by 9pm – 10pm, and also on Africa Magic (Ch154) every Sunday by 4pm – 5pm. The new season is scouting for tenacious entrepreneurs, the bravehearts, and the masterminds with unbeatable business ideas and the skills, the drives, and the will to transcend all barriers and limitations as they face Titan Board every week for defence to escape evictions.

The new Season is hosted by delectable Stephanie Coker, and promises to be highly exciting, electrifying, thrilling, suspense-filled, entertaining and impactful; and the winner would walk off with N20 Million grand prize, and with the runners-up having N5 Million.

The Season 9 is brought to you by Headline…