Who the hell is he and what does he know.. He is far too low down the ladder





Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted Peter Obi’s explantion on why he doesn’t reply spokespersons or third party entities.

Recall that Peter Obi had in an interview with Chude Jideonwo said he’s a presidential candidate and will only reply to comments coming directly from presidential candidates and not their spokespersons or third-party entities.

Reacting to this, All Progressives Congress chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode described Peter Obi as a “mannerless dunce with low self-esteem”.

He also said that adding the Labour Party presidential candidate to a list for public debate or discussion would be a grave insult to other politicians as ”all he knows is selling tomato puree, bournvita and toothpaste. ”

You don’t respond to comments of presidential spokespersons because you are a mannerless dunce with low self-esteem and you have no answers. No presidential candidate worth his salt will ever join issues with you directly because you are far too low down…





Source: Linda Ikeji