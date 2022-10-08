30 missing as boat capsizes in Anambra

30 persons are reportedly missing after a boat carrying 85 passengers capsized in Umunnankwo community of Ogbaru Local Government Council of Anambra State on Friday, Octoner 7.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Trust that the boat took off from Onukwu Bridge and was heading for Nkwo market and Ogbakuba; both in Ogbaru LGA, when it capsized.

About 30 persons are unaccounted for after the incident. The Transition Committee Chairman, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Hon. Pascal Aniegbuna, told newsmen that some of the passengers were rescued while several others lost their lives.