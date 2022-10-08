Actor Eddie Murphy agrees to pay Mel B $35,000 a month in child support for their daughter Angel

American actor and comedian, Eddie Murphy has agreed to pay his ex Mel B $35,000 in monthly child support for their 15-year-old daughter, two years after the Spice Girl filed papers requesting more financial assistance.

In court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the two agreed to a new child support arrangement for daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown after Mel, 47, cited a change in her income.

Murphy, 61, had been paying the British-born singer, real name Melanie Brown, $25,000 a month – $300,00 a year- since the exes settled their bitter paternity battle in February 2009.

The modified agreement, stipulated on August 17, states the comedian, who is identified in the filing as the ‘extraordinarily high earner’, will have to shell out an extra $10,000 a month.

The payments are to be made retroactively beginning from last October up until Angel turns 18.

He also agrees to cover Brown’s attorney fees of $10,000.

‘The parties agree that Respondent…