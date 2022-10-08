Don Jazzy gave out free asoebi to those invited to his mother’s celebration of life event

Don Jazzy, who recently lost his mother Mrs Ajaere, aka Indiana Picolo, held a celebration of life ceremony for her on Friday, October 7.

The event was well attended by celebrities, most of them wearing the purple ankara asoebi chosen for the ceremony.

Comedienne Warri Pikin revealed today that Don Jazzy did not sell the asoebi like people do when they have a ceremony.

She explained that it was given out for free and it’s the first time in her life that she is getting free asoebi.

He also gave each person a gift along with the material for the event.