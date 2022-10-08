“Even a physically incapacitated male is 200 times more than the female” Maria Ude Nwachi says as she wishes she was “fortunate” to be male

Former Ebonyi Lawmaker, Maria Ude Nwachi, has said men are better than women and she revealed what she would do if she were born male.

She took to Facebook to share the story of a man who took up one room in his house for himself and made his wife and kids share a room.

Maria defended it and said men have a lot they are thinking of and they need the quiet to think and plan.

She added that if she were “fortunate” to be a man, she would live in a different country and send the wife and kids to another, only visiting them once in a while.

When one of her Facebook friends told her that being a woman is not easy too, Maria responded: “Even a physically incapacitated male is 200 times more than the female.”

