Former PDP Chairman Vincent Ogbulafor is dead

Vincent Ogbulafor, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is dead.

Goddy Uwazurike, lawyer and close associate of the deceased said he died in Canada on Thursday October 6 after a brief undisclosed illness. He was 73 years.

Uwazurike said;

“Chief Vincent Ogbulafor KSM really died in the early hours of today in Canada at 73. The Royal Family of Ogbulafor will announce a date for the burial ceremonies, which will most likely take place next year.

“He was the head of the family. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord. Let perpetual light shine on him.”