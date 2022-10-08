Henkel Nigeria gives BBNaija Season 7 housemates more reasons to level up, hosts WAW party

Big Brother Naija Season 7 sponsor and makers of WAW laundry products, recently, brought the entertaining, dramatic and vibrant housemates of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija show under one roof once again with a WAW-themed party on Wednesday, 5th of October 2022, at Terraform Bar and Restaurant, Lekki, Lagos.

The event, which served as the first reunion for the Level Up housemates, was hosted by Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Tobi Bakare and well attended by industry leaders and entertainment executives.

‘Level Up’ housemates came prepared to ‘WAW’ each other in style, and DJ CrowdKontroller, the DJ for the night, didn’t miss a beat either — serving great music all night long.

Adding to the fun, housemates and guests present were also treated to electric performances from Nigerian Idol winners, Kingdom and Akunna and popular rapper, Idandizzy.

At the event, Rajat Kapur, Chairman/MD, Expand Global Industries, gave a rousing welcome address,…