Nursing mother arrested after abusing her stepdaughter and husband

A nursing mother who allegedly beat up her stepdaughter, leaving her with welts on her head and all over her body, has been arrested in Enugu State.

A concerned Twitter user took to the platform to share a video of the injured little girl.

The user added that the beating is a normal occurrence and when the child’s father tries to complain, the woman beats her husband too.

A video of the husband with injuries on his body was also shared online.

After the videos were shared online, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) swung into action and arrested the nursing mother.

NAPTIP also took the abused stepdaughter into a shelter for the time being.

