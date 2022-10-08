Pope appoints Cardinal Okpaleke as member of Pontifical Council

Nigerian-born cardinal, His Eminence, Peter Ebere Okpaleke has been appointed as member of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, by His Holiness, Pope Francis.

This was announced on Saturday October 8, in a statement released by Fr Mike Umoh, the National Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja.

The statement added;

“The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life was established by Pope Francis on 15 August 2016 with the ‘Motu Proprio’ ‘Sedula Mater’, which describes the responsibilities and functions that previously pertained to the Pontifical Council for the Laity and the Pontifical Council for the Family.”

Okpaleke was among the 20 prelates welcomed into the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis on August 27.