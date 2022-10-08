South Africa’s former President, Jacob Zuma, released from prison

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has regained his freedom following the expiration of his prison term for contempt of court.

The country’s government official disclosed this in a statement on Friday, October 7.

Correctional services said he had been released from their system having served only part of his term behind bars.

“It is a day of mixed emotions,”Zuma said in a statement on Friday, thanking his supporters for speaking out against what he said was an “unjust and cruel incarceration.”

“I am relieved to be free again to walk around and do whatever I want to do without restrictions.”

He compared his release to the day in 1973 when he walked out of Robben Island prison, where he had been jailed as an apartheid-era political prisoner with Nelson Mandela.

The former Head of State was jailed for 15 months for contempt of court in July last year after refusing to testify before a graft inquiry.

He surrendered himself to South African authorities…