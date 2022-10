Rapper Tootie Raww has burned his Yeezy Foam Runner as he takes side with his father Boosie against Kanye West.

Recall that Boosie called out Kanye West for his White Lives Matter T-shirt.

Kanye West then hit back at Boosie via Instagram.

Following Kanye’s response, Boosie’s son Tootie Raww filmed himself burning his Yeezy shoes, designed by Kanye West.

“Don’t speak on Boosie,” Tootie wrote as he shared the video of him burning his Yeezys.

See below.