Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after May shooting that killed 19 students

The school district in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed in May, has suspended its entire police force pending the outcome of a probe, the district said in a statement Friday, October 7.

The district said it suspended all activities of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department “for a period of time.” The police force consisted of five officers and one security guard, according to its website.

The district is awaiting the results of an investigation led by the Texas Police Chiefs Association and an outside firm into the shooting at Robb Elementary School, expected to be released later this month.

The district said it made the decision to suspend the police force because “recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.”

The suspension of the police force comes more than a week after parents of children who survived the shooting sued the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District,…