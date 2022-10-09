11 Nigerian stowaways rescued after being tortured, sprayed chemical and dumped into the high sea by ship crew

11 Nigerian stowaways and a Cameroonian who are aged between 24 and 40 years, have been rescued by the Liberian Immigration Service and handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The stowaways identified as Seyi Popoola, Precious Uwalogho, Ayetimiyi Kelvin, Stephen Junior, Emmanuel Benjamin, Balogun Gbenga, Temiotan Adewale, Igiebor Stephen, Hamza John, Alfred Ese and Ogechi Chika, had entered the basement of a cargo ship named Ophelia Panama, at Tin Can Island Port in Apapa, Lagos on the 7th of September, thinking it was heading to Europe.

After spending some days in the basement, they decided to present themselves to the crew of the ship after running out of food.

They were however physically tortured and sprayed with chemicals before being dumped into the sea by the crew.

Two of the stowaways died, while 11 sustained various degrees of injuries before being rescued by Liberian fishermen who handed them to their Immigration service.

Nine Liberian…