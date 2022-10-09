Cleric’s wife, 2 children and two sisters found dead in Enugu community

Wife of an Anglican cleric was discovered dead with her two children and two sisters at Amutenyi village in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The victims were found dead in two separate rooms inside their apartment on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022.

The victims are; Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two children: Udochukwu Odoh ‘f’ aged 7 and Chukwuemeka Odoh ‘m’ aged 4 as well as her two sisters, Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.

It was gathered that concerned neighbours, who noticed their unusual absence, raised the alarm as the woman’s husband, Rev. Adolphus Odoh, was said not to be at home.

Odoh, a teacher in Community Secondary School (CSS), Ehandiagu, Nsukka LGA, is resident in Obollo Afor, where he was posted as a pastor in an Anglican Church.

A villager said it was when the husband returned home that he and neighbours broke the door to discover that the entire family had died.

“The family is from Ehandiagu in Nsukka L.G.A but…