



Fire gutted a section of a popular plaza in Balogun Market on Lagos Island this morning October 9. Eyewitnesses said the fire started from a section of the plaza located on Martins Street, Lagos. Traders could be seen evacuating their properties as the fire raged on. Watch a video from the scene below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post Fire guts plaza in Balogun market (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji