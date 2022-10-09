Fire guts plaza in Balogun market (video)

6342d8bf2f213Fire gutted a section of a popular plaza in Balogun Market on Lagos Island this morning October 9. Eyewitnesses said the fire started from a section of the plaza located on Martins Street, Lagos.  Traders could be seen evacuating their properties as the fire raged on. Watch a video from the scene below…      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post Fire guts plaza in Balogun market (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

