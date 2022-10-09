Gunmen kill policemen in Enugu, set station ablaze

Two policemen have been killed by gunmen who attacked Inyi Police Division in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State.
The attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday October 9, and it was also learnt that the police station was set ablaze by the gunmen who also carted away guns and ammunition.
A resident of the Arum Inyi where the police station is located, told Punch;
“Actually, I left the community on Saturday for Enugu, but I got information from my community a few hours ago that gunmen attacked the police station in my town, and that they killed one police officer. Right now I don’t have further details.”
Source: Linda Ikeji