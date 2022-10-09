Kanye West suspended from Twitter for making vile anti-Semitic slurs and declaring war on Jewish people

Kanye West has been suspended from his Twitter account after making a slew of anti-Semitic comments which drew backlash from Jewish celebrities and politicians.

The Billionaire rapper took to Twitter to declare war on the Jewish community following his controversial Paris Fashion Week show, where he showcased his White Lives Matter shirts.

He was today barred from posting on his Twitter account after the shocking threats shortly after being restricted on Instagram.

In a post, that has since been removed by Twitter, Kanye wrote: ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.’

He added: ‘The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.

‘You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.’

A Twitter spokesman said: ‘The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.’ This means that the rapper will be…