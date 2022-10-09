A Nigerian woman, Raheemah Mahmud, has defended a bride against trolls who were mocking her for marrying an older man.

Videos from the wedding of the bride, Hafsah and her husband were posted by an Arewa social media account few days ago.

The posts errupted with mixed reaction. While some people hailed the couple, others mocked their age gap.

“Side effect of marrying a “woman-child”. Na you go just dey collect anything and everything wey your eye see. Age doesn’t determine your behavior, your state of mind does. This is sadly needless, un Islamic and distasteful,” one Mayatesh wrote.

“I thought he was her dad” one Mariam wrote.

“Nobody should come near my dad” one Marsad warned.

Another person wrote: “Granpa with no shame is all I see”

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, October 8, 2022, Raheemah advised people to stop judging others without knowing them.

She also hinted at knowing the bride’s ‘story”

“If only I could tell the story…