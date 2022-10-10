Katsina Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

Dr Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, the lawmaker representing Bakori LGA in Katsina State House of Assembly is dead.

 

He died in Saudi Arabia where he went to perform Umrah. A family source told Daily Trust that he died around 2am today, after a brief illness in Madinah.

 

Kurami, who was elected into Katsina State House of Assembly in a by-election conducted on October 31, 2020, following the death of his predecessor, Hon. Abdurrazak Ismail Tsiga, left behind two wives, 11 children and three grandchildren.

 



