Police arrest 3 suspects over killing of 18-year-old lady in Ibadan

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old lady, identified as Eniola in Ibadan last week.

The victim was killed in a hotel around Iwo road in Ibadan North East Local Government area of Oyo State last week. She was said to have followed some of her friends to a birthday party in a hotel, where she met her untimely death.

The suspects, who were said to have been arrested and detained since Friday last week are currently undergoing interrogation at the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Iyaganku, Ibadan. They include the owner of the hotel, the manager and a uniformed officer.