Davido and his lover, Chioma, are waxing stronger by the day. The singer shared a lovely photo of them in London on his Instagram page this afternoon, with the caption ''Odi M Na Obi,'' an Igbo sentence which means 'the one in my heart.'







Source: Linda Ikeji