UK Careers, Alumni and Networking Event

Tuesday 11th October

1000-1600

The Grand Ballroom

Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island

This Tuesday 11th October 2022 sees the third edition of the #NGTalentUKEducated Careers, Alumni and Networking Event take place at the Eko Hotel on Victoria Island.

Devised in 2018, by Emma Tarrant Tayou of Graduate Guidance Group, and supported by twelve UK Universities in 2022, this is the only joint event of its kind – inviting graduates reconnect with their former institutions and to find out more about career opportunities in Nigeria, as an extension of the alumni and career support typically offered by universities in the UK.

Group picture of university representatives from the 2018 edition

Emma Tarrant Tayou (Graduate Guidance Group) and Deve Omiunu (representing Cardiff Metropolitan University) at the 2019 edition

As well as one to one interactions with employers such as KPMG, Shalina Healthcare Nigeria, UNICEF – Generation Unlimited, QPay and more, attendees…