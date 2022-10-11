Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller opens up on his treatment for a malignant testicular tumour

Sebastien Haller has opened up about his ongoing treatment for a malignant testicular tumour as he eyes a return to action.

The Borussia Dortmund striker was diagnosed with the tumour after feeling unwell during the club’s pre-season tour of Switzerland in July.

Haller, 28, revealed he spends ‘five days at a time at the hospital, where I am hooked up 24/7’ and cannot get out of bed while the treatment is injected. He then has a two-week rest period.

‘That’s one phase, and I have to do that four times,’ he told UEFA.

‘Four phases of chemotherapy lasting roughly three weeks each. After that, depending on how my cancer is progressing and how it is spreading, I may be forced to undergo surgery.

‘A lot of people are asking me when I will be back, but there’s a lot to take into account so it’s hard to give them a straight answer.’

He was expected to be out of action for ‘several months’ but said in a positive update on his treatment that he had a ‘timescale in mind’ for his…