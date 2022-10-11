Frank Edoho queries Omojuwa over Twitter poll he conducted which three major candidates he put up lost even after he left out Peter Obi

Media personality, Frank Edoho has queried his colleague in the media industry, Japheth Omojuwa over a recent Twitter poll he conducted ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Omojuwa had in the Twitter poll listed Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso as the main contenders. Omoyele Sowore, Kola Abiola, and “others” were all joined together on the final row of the poll.

Omoyele Sowore, Kola Abiola, and “others” however got 58% of 98,035 votes which was cast for the poll. Tinubu got 27.6%, Atiku got 9.8% and Kwankwaso got 4.6%.

Edoho who reacted to the poll, mocked Omojuwa by saying Peter Obi is so big that he (Omojuwa) had to put him in the “OTHERS” category that polled the majority of the votes.

The media personality who thanked Omojuwa for being “Obedient”, added that he must be a Davido fan because he rises by lifting “OTHERS”.