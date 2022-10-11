Kanye West goes on movie date with rumored girlfriend

Controversial rapper Kanye West has been spotted out on a movie date with Brazilian model, Juliana Nalú.

Kanye and Juliana were seen at a movie theater on Sunday night, October 9, in Hollywood, getting a pair of tickets for Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.”

The 24-year-old model was reppin’ some of his merch once again, the “2024” hat he’s shown off online and worn in the past.

Kanye and Juliana had already been out and about recently; they checked into a hotel together on Thursday, October 6, in Beverly Hills and followed that up with dinner on Saturday night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Juliana has had modeling on her mind for a long time. She told Latina Magazine she knew it was in her blood since she was 6.