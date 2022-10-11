Kanye West plays porn video for shocked Adidas executives during business meeting (video)

Kanye West played a pornographic video for shocked Adidas executives during a recent business meeting.

Adidas handles the manufacturing of and distribution for Kanye’s billion-dollar Yeezy brand.

Video of the recent business meeting showed Kanye West and two of his representatives sitting with two Adidas executives in a room. Everyone’s faces were blurred out except for West’s.

The meeting began with Kanye holding his phone horizontally in front of the businessmen while a video played.

After several seconds, one of the men asked, “Is this a porn movie?” to which West replied, “Yeah.”

“Jesus Christ,” one of them said.

Despite their discomfort, the rapper continued to hold his phone close to their faces.

“Come on, man. Come on,” one of the guys finally said as he moved West’s arm and phone away from him.

“I’m only gonna work with Adidas if he’s the CEO,”Kanye then said to the group while pointing to one of his team members.

“You guys have done…