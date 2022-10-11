Katie Piper’s acid attacker fled the country 2-months ago after being recalled to prison for breaching licence conditions

English TV presenter and model, Katie Piper’s acid attacker fled the country more than two months ago, as police release a new image of the criminal as part of their global manhunt to find him.

Stefan Sylvestre

Stefan Sylvestre, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack which left former model Katie, then 24, with horrific injuries.

Sylvestre was jailed for life with a minimum of six years and became eligible for parole in 2015. At the time he was deemed unfit for release but a further application in 2018 was successful and he was freed aged 30, but ordered to stay away from Katie.

In 2019 he was recalled to prison over a string of car thefts but got parole again in 2020 and was released after prosecution errors came to light.

Sylvestre has now been recalled to prison once again but the criminal left the country on…