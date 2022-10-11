Nigerian rapper Tidinz ‘dies’ at 26 of suspected drug overdose

Nigerian rapper Tidinz, whose real name is Dilichukwu Okonkwo, has “died” but there are conflicting reports surrounding his “death”.

The 26-year-old rapper reportedly died on Sunday, October 9, and videos of him lying dead are circulating online.

While some claim he died of a drug overdose, others claim he was poisoned by a friend.

As videos of his “dead body” began circulating, many expressed doubts and insisted it was a stunt.

They pointed out that he pulled a similar stunt in the past by pretending to be mad.

While friends have taken to various platforms to mourn him, others are still hoping it’s a publicity stunt.