Onyeka Nwelue to join University of Cambridge’s Centre of African Studies as visiting scholar

Nigerian writer, filmmaker, publisher and bookseller, Onyeka Nwelue, will serve as a visiting scholar at the Centre of African Studies, University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

Nwelue announced on his social media handles, on Tuesday morning, October 11.

Nwelue will visit the Centre several times throughout the semester to participate in events and programming during his visiting scholarship, working on his book, Dogs of the West.

“I am happy to join the Centre of African Studies at the University of Cambridge. This will help inspire young people all over the world, to go after their dreams, no matter what it will take,” he said in the press release.

Onyeka Nwelue was born in Nigeria in 1988 and left for India at the age of 18, to write his first book, The Abyssinian Boy.

He is the founder of the Oxford-based James Currey Society and the director of the annual James Currey Literary Festival at the University of Oxford.

