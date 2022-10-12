143 countries overwhelmingly vote to condemn Russia’s attempted annexations of four territories in Ukraine at UN General assembly

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Wednesday October 12, telling Russia its annexation of four Ukrainian zones is illegal and not valid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the resolution “historic” in a tweet and thanked the states that voted in favor.

During the assembly’s emergency special session on Ukraine, 35 countries including China abstained from voting while 5 countries Nicaragua, North Korea, Syria, Russia and Belarus voted against the resolution. 143 nations voted in support of the motion, a resounding victory for Ukraine, the US and its allies.

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the vote “is important not just to the future of Ukraine and the future of Europe, but to the very foundations of this institution.”

“After all, the UN was built on an idea: that never again would one country be allowed to take another’s territory by force,” Thomas-Greenfield added.



Greenfield said the resolution…