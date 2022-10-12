Filmmaker Seun Egbegbe regains freedom after years in jail

Filmmaker Olajide Kareem, aka Seun Egbegbe, has regained his freedom after spending three years and six months in prison.

The movie producer was jailed on February 10, 2017, after fraudulently obtaining N39 million, $90,000, and £12,550 from over forty Bureau De Change Operators in Lagos between 2015 to March 2017.

Egbegbe, who was the boss of Ebony Production, allegedly swindled the BDC operators out of money by claiming that he had naira to change into foreign currencies and vice versa.

Federal High Court, Ikoyi, found him guilty of just one of the 44 Counts charges against him.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo declared that 43 of the 44 Count charges were crumbled because of a lack of witnesses to substantiate their claims.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo then sentenced the filmmaker to jail.

After 42 months in jail, Egbegbe was set free yesterday October 11, 2022.