Hollywood actress and broadway icon Angela Lansbury, dies at 96

UK born actress, Angela Lansbury, the known for her commanding, ladylike presence to stage, screen and television has died. She was 96.

For over 12 years she played mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on CBS’ Murder, She Wrote, which earned her rave reviews and popularity.

In a statement obtained by People, her family confirmed her death.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” “In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury,” the statement adds. “She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.” the statement read

Born Angela Brigid Lansbury, the future character…