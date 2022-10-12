Prepare for more flood – NiMet tells Nigerians

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) have warned of more flood in some states especially in the North Central, South East and South Western States.

This was disclosed by Director-General, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, and Director-General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr Clement Nze, at the opening ceremony of the workshop on Hydro-meteorological status and outlook system (HydroSOS).

Matazu said with high intensity rains coupled with the dams being let open, there will be more floods.

He said;