President Buhari swears in Justice Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN

President Buhari has sworn in Justice Ariwoola Olukayode as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN.

Justice Ariwoola took the judicial oath of office in a brief ceremony at the Council Chambers in Abuja before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President today October 12.

In July, the president asked the senate to confirm the appointment of Ariwoola as the substantive CJN. The senate confirmed his appointment on September 21.

