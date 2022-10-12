Residents allege that traffic police officers and vigilante members fled after suspected cultists invaded some Rivers communities

Some residents have alleged that traffic police officers and vigilante members who were at Eagle Island, Timber Street and Echue stretch of Illabouchi, all densely populated areas of Rivers state metropolis, fled when the communities were invaded by hoodlums.

The suspected cultists reportedly invaded some streets in the area, attacked residents and robbed passersby and shop owners on Tuesday, October 11.

Punch reported that the hoodlums were members of a suspected cult whose member was reportedly hacked to death last weekend by a faction of the group in the Mile 2 axis of Diobu.

Though policemen in about five vans from various tactical units were seen patrolling the area when a correspondent of the news platform visited the area around 12.30pm, an eyewitness, Peter Rowland claimed that some traffic police officers and vigilante members at the scene when cult members brandished machetes and other weapons while searching for their rivals, fled the…