Soldier arrested for allegedly stealing ammunition and selling them to Boko Haram members and bandits (video)

A serving Nigerian Army private; Emmanuel Iorliam of the 156 Task Force Battalion, Mainok in Borno state, has been arrested for gun running.

Iorliam who hails from Benue state, allegedly steals arms and ammunition from his base which he sells to Bandits, Boko Haram members, and kidnappers. He met his Waterloo while he was moving the cache of ammunition out of Borno State to hand over to his customers.



He was intercepted by his colleagues at a checkpoint and upon searching him, he was found to be in possession of the stolen ammunition.

A video shared online shows the moment his colleagues intercepted him with the stolen items.

