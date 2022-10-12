



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there are 95 million registered voters for 2023 election.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at an event organised by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) at the NED Headquarters, Washington DC, United States of America, revealed that Nigeria now has 22 million more voters than the whole of West Africa put together.

Mahmood also said INEC has introduced innovations to increase transparency and ensure credibility of the electoral process.

“There are 18 political parties in the race to produce the next President to be elected by 95 million voters. We had over 84 million registered voters in 2019. But with the last Continuous Registration of Voters (CVR), we are going to add at least 10 million Nigerians and that will take the Register of Voters to 95 million. “The election is significant because the incumbent President is not…





