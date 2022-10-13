5 farmers killed in fresh attack in Benue State

Five farmers have been reportedly killed by armed invaders in the Yelwata community of Guma Local Government Area in Benue State.

The farmers were working on their farms on Wednesday, October 12, when they were attacked.

At least 5 were killed in the attack while at others were injured.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A member of the community said: “They were herders who stormed our community in Yelwata, at about 1pm today (Wednesday); they attacked several people who were working in their farms with guns and machetes.

“Immediately they wrecked the havoc, they fled into the bush. Some of the injured people ran into the community to inform us.

“At the time youths went in search of our people who went to farm, we discovered lifeless bodies of five people, and six people who were injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

The chairman of the local government, Mike Uba, who spoke through the security adviser of the council, Waku…