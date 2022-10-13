Bandits killed in Kaduna

Kaduna state police command has confirmed that two bandits were shot dead around Idasso area of Kidandan in Galadimawa District of Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige said some of the bandits escaped with bullet wounds after the gunfight.

According to Jalige, the Command immediately mobilized a nearby crack squad to advance to the location after being alerted of the bandits’ nefarious mission.

An AK-47 rifle loaded with twenty four (24) rounds of live ammunition and one bandits’ operational motorcycle were recovered from the fleeing criminals.

He said;

“Kidnapped victim one Yusuf Dahiru m 65yrs was equally rescued unhurt. Operatives are currently combing the general area with the view to apprehending the fleeing band of marauders.”

Following the success of the operation, the Commissioner of Police in the state has appreciated the sacrifice the officers and men of the Command who continue to make…