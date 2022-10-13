Fugitive wanted by police arrested after applying for job with police

A woman wanted by the police has been apprehended after she applied to work as a security guard for a local sheriff’s office.

Zyeama Y. Johnson was arrested on October 4 after she attended what she thought was a job interview with the police.

Ironically, she had applied to work for Hudson County in New Jersey, USA, in their specialist department for finding people who are wanted for outstanding warrants.

“She applied for a job as a security guard,” a detective for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office told Newsweek. “Obviously, as part of the background check process, we run them for warrants.”

“At that point, we called her in for an interview—or rather what she thought was an interview—and we took her into custody,” said the sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Asked why Johnson might have deliberately put herself at risk of arrest by applying for a job with the sheriff’s office as a fugitive from justice, the spokesperson said, “We don’t know.”

Johnson had been…