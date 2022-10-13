Insecurity, thuggery, social media – INEC lists threats to 2023 presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has listed insecurity, thuggery and social media fake news as major threats to next year’s general elections.

The Commission’s Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, made the disclosure at an event organized by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) at the NED Headquarters, Washington DC, USA.

On the concerns ahead of the poll, he said;

“Are there concerns about the 2023 general election? I will be the last to say there are no concerns. The first concern is the perennial issue of insecurity in different parts of the country, compounded by the traditional issues of thuggery during elections organized by some of the political actors.